West Indies Register Highest Powerplay Score In T20 World Cup History

Gros Islet (St Lucia): West Indies batters dished out demolition in the fixture against Afghanistan on Wednesday and posted a total of 218/5. Nicholas Pooran played a heroic knock of 98 runs from 53 deliveries and also played a crucial role in helping the team register the highest powerplay total in the history of the T20 World Cups.

Brandon King departed early for West Indies after scoring just seven runs but then Pooran and Johnson Charles joined forces to form a significant partnership. The duo stitched a brilliant partnership and ensured a team total of 91/1 after six overs. Pooran inked a plethora of records during his stay at the crease including hitting most sixes for West Indies.

He also garnered 36 runs from an over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai which was the joint-highest runs in a T20I over. Before West Indies, the highest powerplay score in T20 World Cups was associated with the Netherlands, who had scored 91/1 after six overs in the match against The Netherlands in World Cup 2014. England are in third place with a score of 89/3 against South Africa in the 2016 World Cup.

West Indies have shown stellar form so far in the ongoing tournament winning all of the games they have played so far. They entered the Super Eight by topping the Group C as a result of beating Afghanistan on Tuesday.