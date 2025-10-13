ETV Bharat / sports

First In 23 Years! West Indies Opener John Campbell Scripts History With Sensational Hundred

Hyderabad: In a series where India has been a dominating force, the West Indies showed some resistance on Day 3 and Day 4 of the second Test of the series. West Indies opener John Campbell played a knock of 115 runs on the fourth day of the match and stitched a crucial partnership with Shai Hope after India enforced a follow-on on the West Indies.

His innings of 115 runs from 199 deliveries was laced with 12 boundaries and three sixes was ended by Ravindra Jadeja in the 64th over. His century was received with a standing ovation from the team camp, appreciating his resilience and effort in the middle after India enforced follow-on on the West Indies after bundling them out on 248.

At the time of his dismissal, the West Indies were 212/3, with Roston Chase walking in the middle to bat.

Campbell breaks 23-year-old record