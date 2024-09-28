ETV Bharat / sports

Nicholas Pooran Creates History In T20s, Breaks Mohammed Rizwan's Three-Year Old World Record

Hyderabad: West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran broke the world record for most runs in a calendar year in T20 cricket as he surpassed Pakistan's stumper Mohammad Rizwan. He achieved this significant landmark during Trinbago Knight Riders against Barbados Royals in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Pooran smashed quick-fire 27 off 15 ball to take his T20 runs tally to 2,059 runs, breaking Rizwan's 2021 record of 2,036 runs.

The southpaw, who has been in exceptional form throughout 2024, achieved this remarkable milestone after playing for various teams, including Durban Super Giants, Lucknow Super Giants, MI Emirates, MI New York, Northern Super Chargers, Rangpur Riders, and West Indies. His T20 tally comprises runs scored in T20 Internationals (T20Is), franchise leagues, and domestic T20 matches.

In comparison, Rizwan racked up 2,036 runs from 45 innings in 2021, boasting an excellent average of 56.66, including one century and 18 fifties. Pooran, however, has took 20 more innings (65) at an average of over 42. He has managed 14 fifties, including multiple scores in the 90s.

However, what makes Pooran standout is his explosive strike rate. His runs have came at a strike rate of 160.63 in 2024 dwarfs Rizwan's 132.03. This marks the third year that Pooran has surpassed 1,000 runs in T20s, having done so previously in 2019 and 2023.

Most Runs in a Calendar Year in T20 Cricket: