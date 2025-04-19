West Indies Miss Women’s World Cup Berth By 0.001 Net Run Rate

Lahore: The Caribbean side failed to qualify for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 despite beating Thailand by six wickets on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Bangladesh suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the Kahore City Cricket Association Ground, but edged out West Indies on the basis of net run rate. The difference between the NRR of both teams was just 0.01 as West Indies had a NRR of 0.626 while Bangladesh had an NRR of 0.639.

Bangladesh have now joined Pakistan as the other team to qualify for the marquee event after doing well in the qualifiers. India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, Australia and South Africa are the other six participants in the World Cup. Pakistan failed to secure a direct spot but made up for it by winning all five fixtures in the Qualifiers.

West Indies had a brilliant day in the field as they chased down 167 easily with 39.1 overs to spare. However, their rapid chase was not enough to take the NRR past Bangladesh. Afy Fletcher shone with the ball, taking four wickets and playing a key role in bundling out Thailand on 166 in 46.1 overs. Aaliyah Alleyne took three wickets while Ashmini Munisar picked up a couple of wickets. Skipper Hayley Matthews hammered 70 runs off 29 balls while Chinelle Henry racked up 48 from just 17 deliveries.

In the fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Muneeba Ali knocked 69 runs for Pakistan which helped them hunt down a target of 179 with 10.2 overs to spare. Aliya Riyaz amassed her third fifty of the tournament.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal picked three wickets for Pakistan while Fatima Sana and Diana Baig picked two wickets each.