West Indies End 11-Match Losing Streak vs Bangladesh, Rutherford Guides Hosts To Record Chase At Warner Park

St. Kitts: West Indies rode on Sherfane Rutherford's maiden ODI century to beat Bangladesh in a high-scoring first ODI match at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Sunday, December 8, 2024. With this emphatic win, West Indies broke a 11-match losing streak against Bangladesh and took the 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rutherford's 113 off 80 balls ensured the Windies achieve their highest successful run chase in ODIs at this venue. Captain Shai Hope (86 off 88 balls) provided much-needed support to him and Justin Greaves (41 off 31 balls) also played his part. But Rutherford mesmerized everyone with some fine stroke-making.

Rutherford initially struggled a bit, especially the short stuff and was hit on the helmet a couple of times. But, after spending some time on the crease, his footwork improved and he never looked back ever since. He just kept finding the fours and sixes at will.

Bangladesh were exceptional with the new ball and had kept the scoring rate at check till almost the half-mark of the West Indies' innings. But once southpaw Rutherford had his eyes set, he went berserk to make it 1-0 for the Windies team on a slightly slowish track.

After the 31st over, Rutherford was on 19 off 29 balls and from there he started to take on Bangladesh bowlers. He reached the fifty-run mark in just 47 balls and then took only 30 more deliveries to complete his century.

Earlier, Bangladesh opted to bat and posted a commendable 294-6 in 50 overs with captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz top-scoring with 74 runs in 101 balls. Opener Tanzid Hasan hit a run-a-ball 60 with the help of three sixes and six fours.

Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 50 off 44 deliveries, and all-rounder Jaker Ali played a 48 runs cameo, with both hitting three sixes each.

In reply, West Indies were 100-3 after 23 overs. When captain Shai Hope was dismissed by Mehidy for an 88-ball 86, including four sixes, West Indies was 193-4 after 37.1 overs. Rutherford and Justin Greaves (41 not out off 31) were up to the task and secured a statement win for the side. Apart from this, fast-medium Romario Shepherd (3-51 in 10 overs) claimed three-for with the ball, playing an instrumental role in the side's victory.

The second of three ODIs and the potentially decisive third are at the same venue on Tuesday and Thursday.