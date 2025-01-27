ETV Bharat / sports

West Indies Script History, Beat Pakistan At Their Home For First Time In 35 Years

Multan: left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican picked up nine wickets to guide West Indies to a historic victory over Pakistan in their own backyard. Riding on to Warrican's crucial contributions with the ball in both innings, the Windies thrashed the hosts by 120 runs to register their first-ever Test match win in Pakistan since 1990 in Faisalabad by 7 wickets.

It's exactly a year since Gabba 2024, the pink-ball Test vs Australian in Brisbane, and West Indies have recorded another record win. It's only their fifth-ever Test win in Pakistan.

Warrican finished with incredible match figures of 9 for 70 and is the top wicket-taker in the series as well. This was the second five-wicket haul of his career.

According to ESPNcricinfio, Warrican's 19 is the most wickets by a visiting spinner in a two-Test series in Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and West Indies saw spinners taking 69 wickets in this series, the most by spin bowlers in a two-match Test series, going past the 67 in the Sri Lanka vs West Indies series in 2021.

West Indies started 2024 with a 1-1 series draw in Australia, and they have started 2025 with a 1-1 series draw in Pakistan.

Coming to the match front, it never looked like West Indies would emerge triumphant in the Test after they slipped to 54 for 8 in the first session of Day 1. But they then started to find heroes, who have not just contributed with the ball, but with the bat when the top order failed in the entire series, - Gudakesh Motie made 55, Kemar Roach made 25 and Jomel Warrican made 36*, taking them to 163 all-out. The trio then went through Pakistan's batting line-up, bowling them out for 154 and gaining a 9-run first-innings lead.

Day 2 began with captain Kraigg Brathwaite showing the way, he wasn't always pretty, but his resilient 52 set the tone for the second innings, useful contributions down the order took them to a defendable rather strong 244-run total. Chasing 254, Pakistan needed a good start, but they lost both openers cheaply, followed by Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, who all got starts, but there was always a ball with their name on it. Eventually, it was a tame surrender, this time by 120 runs and they ended the 2025WTC cycle on a losing note.

West Indies Wins In Pakistan In Test Cricket

ResultMarginOppositionGroundStart Date
won120 runsv PakistanMultan25 Jan 2025
won7 wicketsv PakistanFaisalabad23 Nov 1990
woninns & 10 runsv PakistanLahore7 Nov 1986
won156 runsv PakistanFaisalabad8 Dec 1980
woninns & 156 runsv PakistanLahore26 Mar 1959

