Amir Jangoo's Historic Century Helps West Indies Whitewash Bangladesh In ODI Series After 10 Years

St. Kitts: Amir Jangoo played a sensational knock to remember for ages on his ODI debut for the West Indies as they register their third successful run chases in ODI history to beat Bangladesh in the third ODI by four wickets at the Warner Park, Basseterre, on Thursday, December 13, 2024. With the win, West Indies have whitewashed Bangladesh for the first time in 10 years.

Playing his first ODI, Jangoo displayed sheer temperament and determination, making it a very special day for him. This is the highest successful run-chase in ODIs. Jangoo scored 104 runs off 83 balls that included 6 fours and 4 sixes, striking at 125.30. Jangoo’s century etched his name into history as the first West Indian in 46 years to score a century on ODI debut.

The Windies didn't get the start they wanted as they lost three wickets in quick succession and were reeling at 31/3 at one stage. Keacy Carty and Sherfane Rutherford then stabilised the Windies innings, stitching a 50-run stand but the latter's dismissal at the very crucial juncture put the break on the hosts' innings. But, Carty and Amir Jangoo played with a lot of flair, good temperament and never looked in hurry. Both of them completed their fifties and put the much needed 134-run stand to brought their side back into the contest.

Bangladesh dropped a crucial catch of Jangoo and that turned out to be turning point in the end. Leg-spinner Rishad Hussain broke the century partnership as he get rid of Carty who missed a well deserved century by just five runs. Roston Chase couldn't do much with the bat and fell cheaply, raising a glimmer of hope for the visitors. But, Gudakesh Motie (44 off 31 balls) played the perfect foil to Jangoo. The debutant struck a terrific century on debut and became the second West Indies player to score century on ODI debut. The duo kept their calm and took their side to a comfortable victory with 25 balls to spare.

Earlier, opting to bowl, Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase led the West Indies bowling attack, restricted Bangladesh to 321 on flat deck which didn't offer anything to the bowlers. Joseph took two wickets, while Chase’s consistent spin restricted the visitors. They relied on a captain’s knock from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored 77 runs, along with Mahmadullah's 84 and a steady 73 from Soumya Sarkar. However, the total proved insufficient against a resurgent West Indies side.