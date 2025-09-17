ETV Bharat / sports

Chanderpaul And Athanaze Earn Recall As West Indies Announce 15-Member Squad For India Test Tour

Hyderabad: Former skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was dropped from the squad while Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze were recalled as West Indies announced a 15-member squad for the two-Test series against India next month. The Caribbean side will play two Test matches in Ahmedabad from October 2-6 and New Delhi from October 10-14 against the Men in Blue. The series will mark the first assignment of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle for the West Indies. Roston Chase will lead the team.

Braithwaite dropped

The 32-year-old right-handed batter had captained the Caribbean side when they toured India last time in 2018. He stepped down from the leadership role in March this year. Braithwaite was omitted from the squad after a poor string of scores against Australia in a three-match Test series at home. In the series, he managed to amass just 15 runs from four innings with a highest score of 3.

Chanderpaul and Athanaze return

Tangenarine Chanderapaul has returned to the West Indies Test squad after playing the last red-ball fixture for the national side against Australia in January 2024. The left-handed batter has scored 560 runs from 10 Test matches with an average of 32.94, including one century and a half-century.