Chanderpaul And Athanaze Earn Recall As West Indies Announce 15-Member Squad For India Test Tour
West Indies have dropped former captain Kraigg Braithwaite for the two-match Test series against India.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 10:14 AM IST|
Updated : September 17, 2025 at 10:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: Former skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was dropped from the squad while Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze were recalled as West Indies announced a 15-member squad for the two-Test series against India next month. The Caribbean side will play two Test matches in Ahmedabad from October 2-6 and New Delhi from October 10-14 against the Men in Blue. The series will mark the first assignment of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle for the West Indies. Roston Chase will lead the team.
Braithwaite dropped
The 32-year-old right-handed batter had captained the Caribbean side when they toured India last time in 2018. He stepped down from the leadership role in March this year. Braithwaite was omitted from the squad after a poor string of scores against Australia in a three-match Test series at home. In the series, he managed to amass just 15 runs from four innings with a highest score of 3.
CWI Announces Squad for Test Tour of India in first away assignment for World Test Championship cycle.🏏🏝️— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 16, 2025
Chanderpaul and Athanaze return
Tangenarine Chanderapaul has returned to the West Indies Test squad after playing the last red-ball fixture for the national side against Australia in January 2024. The left-handed batter has scored 560 runs from 10 Test matches with an average of 32.94, including one century and a half-century.
Athanaze last donned the whites against Pakistan in January 2025 and will return to the squad seven months later. The top-order batter has amassed 627 runs from 13 Tests so far, including four half-centuries.
Returning experienced hands and a newcomer in the ranks as West Indies announce their Test squad for the India series 👀#WTC27https://t.co/byX0lWnyTu— ICC (@ICC) September 16, 2025
"Chanderpaul and Athanaze have been included to bolster the top-order batting while Pierre has been included as the second specialist spinner in the squad after strong performances in the West Indies Championship, where he topped with 41 wickets at an average of 13.56," Cricket West Indies said in an official statement.
Khary Pierre receives maiden call-up
The left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has received his first-ever Test call-up. His performance in domestic cricket grabbed the attention of the selectors. He picked 41 wickets with a bowling average of 13.56 in the domestic first-class competition to get a place in the national squad. Pierre has scalped eight wickets from 13 matches in international cricket.
🚨West Indies squad for the Test tour of India 🚨— Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) September 16, 2025
- Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze return
- Khary Pierre called up for the first time
- Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Mikyle Louis and Johann Layne dropped pic.twitter.com/MLqdpY4wbD
West Indies squad for India tour
Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales