WI VS AUS 1st Test: Both Teams Lock Playing XI; Konstas Returns For Australia, Shai Hope Back In West Indies

Hyderabad: The Caribbean side will be up against the Australian team for the opening Test in Barbados starting from Wednesday. Both teams have followed the footsteps of England cricket, announcing the playing XI for the match a few hours ahead of the fixture.

Brandon King's debut, Shai Hope and Roston Chase back in the squad

Brandon King has been handed a debut on the back of an impressive white-ball form. Recently, he scored a half-century in the ODI series against England. Shai Hope has returned to the side after a gap of four years. He will keep the wickets and bat at No.6, who is back in the Test fold after a couple of years, will lead the team.

John Campbell has earned a recall while Shamar and Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales make up for a three-pronged pace attack. Bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and spinner Jomel Warrican will assist the bowling attack.

The Caribbean side will be coming into the contest with a new-look side while Australia has also made some changes to their playing XI.

Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis in the Australian squad