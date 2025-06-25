WI VS AUS 1st Test: Both Teams Lock Playing XI; Konstas Returns For Australia, Shai Hope Back In West Indies

Hyderabad: The Caribbean side will be up against the Australian team for the opening Test in Barbados starting from Wednesday. Both teams have followed the footsteps of England cricket, announcing the playing XI for the match a few hours ahead of the fixture.
Brandon King's debut, Shai Hope and Roston Chase back in the squad
Brandon King has been handed a debut on the back of an impressive white-ball form. Recently, he scored a half-century in the ODI series against England. Shai Hope has returned to the side after a gap of four years. He will keep the wickets and bat at No.6, who is back in the Test fold after a couple of years, will lead the team.
John Campbell has earned a recall while Shamar and Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales make up for a three-pronged pace attack. Bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and spinner Jomel Warrican will assist the bowling attack.
Pat Cummins has confirmed Australia's batting order for tonight's first Test with Cameron Green a "long-term option" at no.3.
The Caribbean side will be coming into the contest with a new-look side while Australia has also made some changes to their playing XI.
Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis in the Australian squad
The Australian duo of Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis will replace injured Steven Smith and dropped Marnus Labuschagne for the clash. Konstas will be opening alongside Usman Khawaja, with Cameron Green coming in to bat at No.3.
Inglis will bat at No.4 ahead of Travis Head and Beau Webster. The Australian team has stuck to the same four bowlers they played in the recently concluded WTC final.
Back-up spinner Matt Kuhnemann hasn’t found a place in the playing XI and remains out of the playing XI.
The playing XI for the 1st Test v Australia at Kensington Oval.
Ahead of the match, Cummins stated that the team thinks that three quicks are suited for the wicket.
"Coming over here with a few unknowns, that's fine, you have to think on your feet. We feel like the three quicks are better suited for this wicket,” Cummins said.
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales