Weirdest Sports Around The World; Ft, Wife Carrying, Toe Wrestling

Hyderabad: There are various sports around the world and they follow a large pool of spectators. Sports always live up to the passion of the fans and it draws a lot of attraction from the spectators. A lot of audiences watch the events but there are some sports which people are still unaware of. The list of bizarre sports is a long one and it includes some strange disciplines like wife-carrying or toe wrestling.

Wife carrying

It is a sport which is originated in Finland. Male players sprint sprinted through an obstacle course while carrying their wives or female teammates on their backs. The male athletes cross obstacles like water hazards and hurdles, the women cling to their partner's shoulders.

Toe wrestling

The two contestants lock their toes and try to pin the other person’s foot on the ground. Since the start of the sport in England in the 1970s in England, it has developed over the years and now the World Toe Wrestling Championship is held annually. The participants are supposed to have strong toes and flexible feet to secure a victory.

Ostrich racing

It is a sport that originated in South Africa and features jockeys riding on their birds. Some of the riders fall to the ground from their wagons on occasion and birds may try to get free of the jockey’s grasp sometimes.

Curling

In the sport, there are five well-polished stones of granite. The pitch is 45m long and 4-5 meters wide of ice. There is a circle in the centre with concentric circles surrounding it. A player tries to release the stone with calculated force to make it stop within the circle. The surface is extremely smooth and is frictionless. Four players combine to form a team while the rest of the players scratch the surface with brooms in their hands. It is the national sport of Scotland and the position of the stones inside the circle offers points.

Underwater Hockey

This a six versus six sports player underwater. The sport is played underwater without goaltenders. The players play with a weighted puck and they use a small one-handed stick to push the puck towards the goal. Player fins for mobility, masks to see underwater and thick latex gloves.