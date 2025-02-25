The sport football has produced some exceptional goals in history. Many of them remain in the hearts of the fans just because of the sheer brilliance of a striker or the player who provides an assist.

For instance, legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle kick, Lionel Messi's solo runs laced with diagonal dribbling, and Banana free kick from Roberto Carlos have become unforgettable goals that left viewers in awe. However, there are some occasions where the goals have been scored in a very unusual way and there is one such goal which is famously known as the weirdest goal in the history of football that forced the governing body to create a new rule.

The Weirdest Goal In Football History

In the 1986 Turkish League, during the match between Ankaragucu and Besiktas when both teams were going toe-to-toe. The match was in its wee hours and the scoreline was 0-0 in the 83rd minute of the game, Ankaragucu found the opportunity to score a goal after they were rewarded with a corner kick.

The player taking the corner kick delivered the ball, creating chaos in the penalty box after Ankaragucu players failed to clear it. In between the chaos, Kemal Yıldırım found the ball and shot the ball with power, but not into the direction of the goalpost. But, the ball hits the match referee Ahmet Akçay standing at the back post and gets deflected towards the goalpost.

According to the rules, 9.1 Ball is out of play, the ball is out of play when the ball touches a match official and remains on the field of play. However, back then, there was no such rule introduced in football.

Standings of the Turkish League (Snapshot from Wikipedia)

Hence, the referee had no option rather to award a goal to Ankaragucu and eventually Besiktas lost the match 1-0, making it one of the weirdest goals in the history of football. This defeat also meant that they lost the Turkish league that year against Galatasaray by just 1 point.