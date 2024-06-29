Weather Woes Loom Over T20 World Cup Final As Barbados Prepares For Tropical Storm

Barbados: A tropical storm is building up in Barbados which steps into its official hurricane season on July 1, Monday.
Though the match is scheduled for Saturday and will pre-empt the storm by two days, there is a heavy likelihood of patchy rain on Saturday when India play South Africa in the Big Final of the T20 World Cup 2024, especially with the storm often being shifty.
According to accuweather.com, the weather conditions on Saturday (June 29) are going to be "cloudy, breezy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly early in the day". It also shows 47 per cent probability of thunderstorms with a cloud cover of 99 per cent.