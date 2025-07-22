Wearing Tendulkar's Jersey Number, 'Pollard Of Kashmir' Hits 232 Runs Off 77 Balls

By Syed Adil Mushtaq

Pulwama: Away from the IPL limelight, a low profile cricketer in a far off village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama is creating ripples by scoring an incredible 232 runs off just 77 balls in a local league.

Pulwama lad Adil Nabi, 'Pollard of Kashmir', what he is populary known as, has become an overnight sensation after the marathon score which included 11 fours and 29 sixes. The cricketer also shares jersey number 10 with the 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar. He achieved this feat while playing for 'Bungam Titans' against 'Mishwara Cricket Club Shopian' at the Nagwan cricket ground on Sunday here during a local tournament organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The smoky performance is being seen as a memorable moment in the history of local cricket, on which cricket fans have expressed immense joy. For the youth, this innings is certainly an example of what is possible with hard work, passion and dedication.

Kashmir cricketer Adil Nabi (R)alias 'Pollard of Kashmir' receives an award during a match in Pulwama (ETV Bharat)

Reflecting on his spectacular innings, Adil, while talking to ETV Bharat, credited it to his hard work and passion for the game. He said he has shown excellent performances before and has also played an innings of 160 runs in a match besides hitting an incredible six 6s in an over in another match.

"There is no shortage of talent among the youth here, but unfortunately there is neither a ground nor an academy here, where we can go and improve our skills," an elated Adil said.

Knack For Cricket

Thirty-year-old Adil Nabi was a cricket enthusiast since childhood and was popular among the local youth in the area from the very beginning. Adil, a right-handed opening batsman, who can also bowl off-spin at will, holds an important position in his team. He is at the forefront of every match to represent his team and works hard to make his team win, though he has never participated in cricket trials till date.

Lack Of Infrastructure

Adil expressed concern over the lack of sports infrastructure in Pulwama district saying there was a lone big ground in the area. Appealed the district administration to pay attention to the matter.

“We also don't have turf and have to be content with a mat for our matches. I appeal to the Deputy Commissioner to pay attention to the rural areas of the district and build sports grounds here too, so that our youth can also reach the top in sports."

Echoing similar concern, another young player said that work on the ground had been started in his area, but it has not been completed yet.

"We are facing difficulties in playing due to the incomplete project. We appeal to the administration to complete this project or build a new complete sports ground, so that children can participate in healthy activities and improve their future,” he said.

Players like Adil Nabi are a sign that if proper facilities for sports are provided, the youth can also bring glory to the state and the entire country.