We Will Play Brave Cricket: Punjab Kings Coach Brad Haddin Ahead Of IPL opener

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings are all set to kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with their first match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25. As the team takes the field, the excitement among fans is palpable with expectations running high for a stellar season ahead.

Under the coaching of Ricky Ponting and leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings are ready to make a strong statement this season. Ahead of their first match, Assistant coach Brad Haddin addressed the press and gave an insight on team’s preparations.

As the countdown to the first match begins, the players are gearing up to deliver a performance worth remembering and begin the season on a winning note. "I think the key focus for us since we've got here is to get our players ready for the season. We had a good camp in Dharamsala, where we got to know a lot of our Indian players and we're very excited about the talent we have. They're very athletic, they're going to be a brave, brave cricket team," Haddin said.

With speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Mohammad Siraj leading the Titans' pace attack, Haddin was asked about the Kings' opening combination in their first match of the season. Keeping the cards close to his chest, the former Aussie keeper said, "We are not sure who opens yet. We have got guys like Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis who have done it well in the past as well. So We have to make sure that we get the right combination."

With a group of youngsters and veteran stars in the squad, Haddin further did not reveal the team combination but insisted that the management will continue to give opportunities to players to express themselves.

"We want to make sure that they play brave cricket and as per the situation in front of them. This is a new group. We have players in every position we needed who can adapt to play in different roles. I think we've got experience right through," Haddin said.

The Punjab Kings assistant coach further praised the team's bonding and said it has trickled down from the captain Shreyas Iyer. "I think the culture is driven from our leaders. We have a very driven captain in Shreyas Iyer who has had a lot of success in this format of the game. He has brought everyone together. The staff is on the same page as the players. We are a really tight group but it's been led by the standards and the habits that the captain sets," he signed off.