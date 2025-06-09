ETV Bharat / sports

We Want To Honour Legends Of Past: Keshav Maharaj Ahead Of WTC Final

London: Ace spinner Keshav Maharaj is determined to follow in the famous footsteps of Graeme Smith and his world number one team of yesteryears at the World Test Championship (WTC) final, beginning here Wednesday.

South Africa will face-off against Australia for ownership of the Test Championship mace at the Lord's, the same venue where the Proteas last got their hands on the trophy 13 years ago.

A legendary South Africa side comprising Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn and Graeme Smith beat England at the fabled ground to rise to world number one that day, and Maharaj revealed those memories are fuelling motivation for his side to repeat the feat.

"I remember watching that when they lifted the mace," he said.

"We know that apart from doing it for us, we want to honour the legends of the past and hopefully we will one day be seen in the same calibre and light to win such a coveted title and hold the Test mace." South Africa arrive in London in strong form following seven consecutive Test victories, with last defeat coming against New Zealand in February 2024.

That run took the Proteas to the top of the ICC World Test Championship table and has bred plenty of confidence in camp ahead of the decider against Australia.

"When we started the journey two years ago, a lot of people didn’t think we’d be in this situation, but with each and every series we grew more and more," added Maharaj.

"Our blend of youth and experience complements each other really nicely, and we find ourselves competing for another trophy. The boys have put in a lot of hard work. The excitement is building as we edge closer and it’s now about letting it sink in and soaking up the occasion to allow us to play with freedom.”

Maharaj is one of a number in the South African squad who have come agonisingly close to ICC silverware in the past few years.