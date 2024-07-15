ETV Bharat / sports

We Fell Short Of The Target: Admits 'Heartbroken' Harry Kane

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

England lost to Spain 1-2 in the final of Euro 2024. England last won a major football trophy in 1966 when it lifted the FIFA World Cup. However, after that, it failed to win any major titles. A heartbroken skipper Harry Kane admitted that his team fell short of the target.

File photo of Hary Kane (Getty Images)

Hyderabad: A heartbroken England skipper Harry Kane admitted that his team fell short of the target and they will have to live with the reality.

Kane took to X, formerly known as Twitter and penned an emotional message to English fans across the globe after his side lost to eventual champions Spain in the final of Euro 2024 by 1-2.

For Spain, Nico Williams scored in the 47th minute in the summit clash to take his team ahead. Cole Palmer equalised in the 73rd minute for England. But it was a goal from Mikel Oyarzabad in the 86th minute that sealed the game for Spain. While Spain celebrated with vigour, England players were dejected as they had once again failed to win the coveted Trophy.

"Heartbroken we couldn’t achieve what we worked so hard to. It was a long tough tournament and I’m so proud of the boys and staff for getting to the final. Ultimately we fell short of our target and will have to live with that but as we always do we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again in an England shirt. Thank you to all the fans that believed in us and supported us to the very end! (sic)," Kane stated.

England last won a major football trophy in 1966 when it lifted the FIFA World Cup by defeating West Germany 4-2. However, after that, it failed to win any major titles. In Euro 2020 also, England made the final played at the Wembley Stadium in London but lost to Italy by 3-2 on penalties after the regulation match ended at 1-1.

