‘We Don't Go To Poor Countries For Other Leagues’: Virender Sehwag on Indians Not Playing in BBL

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has stated that Indian players don't need to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) as they are already rich.

There have often been talks about the participation of Indian cricketers in overseas leagues. The Board of Control For Cricket in India doesn’t allow players to participate in foreign leagues. But, there have been demands to allow them to play in leagues such as the Big Bash League to acclimatise to the Australian playing conditions.

Sehwag, who represented India in 19 T20s, has reacted on the topic and he also revealed an incident when he was offered an amount of $100,000 by a BBL franchise but he turned down the offer.

"No, don't need (it), we are rich people, we don't go to poor countries for other leagues. I still remember when I was dropped from the Indian team, I was playing IPL (Indian Premier League), (and) then I got (an) offer from BBL that I should participate in Big Bash, I said okay how much money, they said $100,000. I said I can spend that money in my holidays, even last night's bill was more than $100,000," he stated in a podcast Club Prairie Fire.

Currently, the right-handed batter is working as a cricket expert in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a cricket website. Other than analysing the franchises’ performance he has already opined that young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal should play in the opening slot for the team.

During his playing days, Sehwag used to give blistering starts to the Indian side. The Indian batter amassed 394 T20I runs during his playing days.