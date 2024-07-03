Watch | Young Boy Gets Emotional Upon Learning About Kohli's Retirement From T20Is

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket, and fans of the game often praise him for his immaculate consistency and fitness. The right-handed batter drew curtains on the T20 International career after the conclusion of the World Cup. It was a sweet ending for him as Men in Blue lifted the silverware, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final.

His retirement compelled many to react, and the ardent followers of the game were upset that they wouldn't see the fine stroke-making by the 35-year-old. Recently, a video has surfaced on social media which shows a young boy getting emotional on Kohli’s decision.

As the child cries, his father asks him the reason, to which the kid replies: "I won’t see Kohli playing any more and I was thinking of meeting him in the future". His father then consoles him, saying that Kohli has only retired from the T20Is and will play in the ODIs.

The child then innocently asked his father what ODI is. The father patiently explains to him the format of the 50-over game, and reiterates that Kohli will continue to play.

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also hung their boots from the shortest format of the sport. Rohit announced in the press conference after the match, while Jadeja announced it few hours after the T20 World Cup 2024 title win.