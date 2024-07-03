Watch | Young Boy Gets Emotional Upon Learning About Kohli's Retirement From T20Is

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket, and fans of the game often praise him for his immaculate consistency and fitness. The right-handed batter drew curtains on the T20 International career after the conclusion of the World Cup. It was a sweet ending for him as Men in Blue lifted the silverware, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final.
His retirement compelled many to react, and the ardent followers of the game were upset that they wouldn't see the fine stroke-making by the 35-year-old. Recently, a video has surfaced on social media which shows a young boy getting emotional on Kohli’s decision.
A little cute fan crying when Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20I International. 🥹❤️— Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) July 2, 2024
- King Kohli is beyond everything, He is an Emotion...!!!! 🐐pic.twitter.com/QTOkd9ldFg