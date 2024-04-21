Watch: X Goes Berserk Over Kohli Giving Mouthful To Umpire Over Controversial Call

Kolkata (West Bengal): Virat Kohli is always a vibrant personality on a cricket field and he always produces some noteworthy moments in the game. The game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was no exception to it as he entertained the crowd first by pretending to be the franchises’ new ball bowler and then was involved in a verbal spat with the on-field umpires after his dismissal.

RCB are chasing a target of 223 and Kohli played a knock of 18 runs from just seven deliveries. The controversial moment occurred in the third over of the second innings when the Indian ace batter was dismissed by pacer Harshit Rana with a slower delivery. Rana bowled a dipping full toss to Kohli and the batter handed a catch straight back to the bowler.

The on-field umpire then referred the decision to the third umpire for height and he cleared it. The former Indian captain was left confused with what happened and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also seen in an animated chat with the umpires.

Kohli was seen standing outside the popping crease for the delivery and he claimed that the delivery has crossed him over his waist. However, replays showed that the ball trajectory was passing below his waist and so the delivery was ruled to be legal.

Kohli had initially walked off but he returned back to give a mouthful to the umpire. The RCB star was in a lot of anger while walking back to the dugout. He smashed the dust bin during his walk to the pavilion. While discussing the wicket, noted commentator Harsha Bhogle said 'RCB have been robbed here'.

The incident went viral on social media and a lot of users reacted to it on X.