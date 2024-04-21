Watch: X Goes Berserk Over Kohli Giving Mouthful To Umpire Over Controversial Call

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Virat Kohli argues with umpires in the RCB vs KKR match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli was fuming over the umpires after they adjudged him to be dismissed via a controversial height no-ball call. Kohli played a cameo of 18 runs but a slow full toss concluded his stay at the crease.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Virat Kohli is always a vibrant personality on a cricket field and he always produces some noteworthy moments in the game. The game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was no exception to it as he entertained the crowd first by pretending to be the franchises’ new ball bowler and then was involved in a verbal spat with the on-field umpires after his dismissal.

RCB are chasing a target of 223 and Kohli played a knock of 18 runs from just seven deliveries. The controversial moment occurred in the third over of the second innings when the Indian ace batter was dismissed by pacer Harshit Rana with a slower delivery. Rana bowled a dipping full toss to Kohli and the batter handed a catch straight back to the bowler.

The on-field umpire then referred the decision to the third umpire for height and he cleared it. The former Indian captain was left confused with what happened and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also seen in an animated chat with the umpires.

Kohli was seen standing outside the popping crease for the delivery and he claimed that the delivery has crossed him over his waist. However, replays showed that the ball trajectory was passing below his waist and so the delivery was ruled to be legal.

Kohli had initially walked off but he returned back to give a mouthful to the umpire. The RCB star was in a lot of anger while walking back to the dugout. He smashed the dust bin during his walk to the pavilion. While discussing the wicket, noted commentator Harsha Bhogle said 'RCB have been robbed here'.

The incident went viral on social media and a lot of users reacted to it on X.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024 | KKR vs RCB Live: Green's Blinder Sends Raghuvanshi To Pavillion; Score 75/3
  2. Decoded: RCB have star players so why are they not making it big in IPL?
  3. EA Cricket In Real: Head's Century, Klaasen's Blinder and Karthik's Fiery Knock in RCB vs SRH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.