Watch: Virat Kohli Plays Cricket By Anushka Sharma’s Rulebook In A Lighthearted Video

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli always showcase ‘couple goals’ in front of the world. The chemistry between the two was evident was once again in a recent video doing rounds on social media. The duo was seen playing cricket with the rules set by Anushka Sharma. However, the 35-year-old playfully forfeited the match in the end.

In the video for the brand, the duo were seen engaged in a casual conversation. Anushka playfully reshaped the rules of cricket and explained them to Kohli. She is seen suggesting confidently "I believe I can defeat you in a cricket match, but on my terms." The actor then introduces the new rules of cricket. "Rule one - If you miss a ball three times, you're out. Rule two - If you lose your temper, you're out,” she went on to tell.

Virat then accepts the absurd rule introduced by Anushka of whoever hits the ball must retrieve it. Anushka bowled out Virat in the video.

The caption of the video read "Lulu balling, lassi shots & a lot more (sic),”. After the video was posted by the brand for which the duo shot the video, the social media users reacted on the video by posting some heartwarming comments.

Virat Kohli inked his name in the history books during the Test series against Bangladesh becoming the fastest player to complete the milestone of 27,000 international runs. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in terms of reaching the milestone. Kohli achieved the feat in 594 innings which is 29 less than Tendulkar.