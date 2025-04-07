Watch: Virat Kohli Nudges Jasprit Bumrah In On-Field Banter

Mumbai: Star batter Virat Kohli was seen enjoying his cricket as he always does, leading his side Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting onslaught against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Monday, 7 April.

While playing with full intensity and focusing on sending the MI bowlers all over the park, the RCB star was also in the mood for some light-hearted fun with his India teammate and Mumbai pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to the competitive cricket after 3 months.

The 36-year-old Kohli welcomed Bumrah back from a long injury lay-off with a six in the pacer's first over. When Bumrah returned for his second over during the powerplay, a bit of banter unfolded at the center.

On the second last delivery of the 11th over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fuller-length ball to RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who struck it straight back at the bowler. The pacer managed to stop it and swiftly turned to attempt a run-out at the non-striker's end. He aimed but did not release the throw, having realised that Virat Kohli had made it safely back to his crease.

Bumrah had a huge grin on his face as he walked back, exchanging a knowing look with Kohli. The RCB talisman responded with a smile and gave a friendly nudge to Bumrah's shoulder.

The batter was in a great touch until he lost his wicket. Before that, he sent everything that came his way out of the park. Despite the early departure of opener Phil Salt in the first over by Trent Boult, RCB stormed to 73 runs in the powerplay, courtesy of Kohli's ultra-aggressive intent at the top. He was well supported by Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed a brisk 22-ball 37.

Kohli raced to his fifty off just 27 balls. In the process, he also became the first Indian batter in history to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone after surpassing 17 runs during his knock. Virat Kohli fell in the 15th over for 67 off 42 balls.