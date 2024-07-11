ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH | Violence Erupts Between Uruguayan Players And Colombian Supporters In Copa America; Fists, Blows Fly After Match

The Copa America semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia saw a scuffle breaking out between players and the fans as Liverpool star Darvin Nunez threw punches at Colombian fans. Uruguayan players accused Colombian supporters of being abusive towards their families after the fixture.

Colombia vs Uruguay
Uruguay's Ronald Araujo, right, argues with fans at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Colombia (AP Photos)

Charlotte (US): A brawl broke out between a bunch of Uruguayan players and a section of Colombia fans on Thursday in the semi-final of Copa America 2024. Liverpool star Darvin Nunez was seen throwing punches at the Colombian fans while they were also trying to retaliate with some blows. The fans were also seen hurling caps and cans at the Ugurayan players when they were returning back to the dressing room after the match.

In a video filmed by one of the fans, Nunez can be seen getting annoyed by the fans and started throwing punches at them. Barcelona's Ronald Araujo and Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez were also seen standing beside him during the fight. Security and Police officers intervened to calm the situation and rushed away the players from the fans.

After the fixture, Uruguay captain Gimenez pointed out the hostile behaviour of Colombia fans and scrutinised the security situation.“It’s a total disaster. There wasn’t a single police officer. They showed up half an hour later. A disaster. And we were there, standing up for ourselves, for our loved ones," Gimenez told the broadcasters after the match.

“Our families are suffering because of some people who have a few drinks and don’t know how to drink, who act like children. Hopefully, they’ll take more precautions for the next game so this doesn’t happen again because this is a disaster," he added.

Nunez was later calmed by his teammates Luis Diaz and veteran Luis Suarez.

Uruguay failed to capitalise on their chances and lost the game by 0-1 as a result. It was a heated battle at the Bank of America stadium as there were seven yellow cards and one red card handed out by the referee.

