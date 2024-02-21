WATCH: Vamshhi Krrishna Smashes Six Sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy

Hyderabad: Andhra opening batter Vamshhi Krrishna hammered six sixes in an over during a match against Railways in the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy being played at YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket Stadium in Kadapa on Wednesday.

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Domestic posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "6 sixes in an over alert! Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra hit 6 sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on his way to a blistering 64-ball 110 in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in Kadapa."

With this miraculous effort, Krrishna became only the fourth Indian batter after Ravi Shastri (1985), Yuvraj Singh (2007) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022) to hit six sixes in an over. The right-hand batter smashed Railways' off-spinner Damandeep Singh for six maximums during his knock of 110 runs in 64 balls laced with 10 sixes and nine fours.

His quickfire knock helped Andhra score 378 runs in the first innings. However, in reply, Railways declared at 865 for 9 in 231 overs. The match ended in a tame draw.

Krrishna first played a slog-sweep, fetching the ball from well outside off and deposited it over the deep mid-wicket boundary and then came down the track and whacked the second ball over the long-on boundary for another six.

He then read the fuller delivery and smacked Damandeep towards deep mid-wickets for half-dozen of runs. He swept the good length delivery onto the pads over the deep square leg. On the fifth ball, Krrishna went a bit squarer as his conventional sweep sailed over the deep square-leg boundary. Krrishna then ended the Damandeep misery with the sixth six, rocking onto the backfoot and clubbing the ball over the deep fence, yet again.