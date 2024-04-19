Watch: Tim David Signals DRS From Dugout; Umpire Approves Request Despite Curran’s Protest

Mullanpur: The game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings went down the wire as the former won the match by nine runs on Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ashutosh Sharma made waves with their brilliant knocks in the middle. However, umpires also garnered some limelight as they approved the DRS request from the batter in spite of the fact that his teammates instructed it to him from the dugout after seeing the replay.

The incident occurred in the 15th over as PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh sent down a wide delivery to Suryakuamar Yadav, who was at the strike. The on-field umpire didn’t call it a wide and the batter was reluctant to challenge the decision with a review. However, his teammate Tim David and head coach Mark Boucher signalled for a DRS from the dugout after watching the replay of the delivery on the big screen.

Sam Curran took upon the matter immediately with the on-field umpire and protested against the decision. However, the umpire ignored his protest and went upstairs. The replay showed that the ball was past the tramline and so the decision was overturned as a result. The incident went viral on social media and Mumbai Indians faced a lot of flak for it.

