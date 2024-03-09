'Jyada Uchal Raha Hain', Sarfaraz-Gill Lock Horns With Jonny Bairstow at Dharamshala

Dharamshala: The contest between India and England got heated up during the third day of the fifth Test between the two nations. Jonny Bairstow who was batting at the crease picked up a banter with Shubman Gill. The latter didn’t hold back. The Indian batter came up with a befitting reply to his English counterpart while Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel joined the bandwagon.

In the break between the overs, the stump mic caught Bairstow asking Gill about what he said to James Anderson about getting tired after he was dismissed by the veteran's pace. In a tongue and cheek manner, Gill said "So, what? It was after my hundred. How many have you got here?" Bairstow wouldn't have seen the counter-question being fired. Yet, he had to chew that.

The English batter departed back to the pavilion after a few minutes and Sarafaz Khan also passed a comment that ‘Thode se runs kya bana diya, jyada uchal raha hain’ in Hindi, which can be roughly translated to: he has scored a few runs today and is jumping too much.

Watching the incident, many internet users came up with their reactions on social media. One user @RAMANJAISWAL03 wrote on 'X' that Bairstow got a proper farewell.

"Jonny Bairstow was unnecessarily trying to sledge Shubman Gill for James Anderson, both Jurel and Shubman gave him back

Meanwhile Sarfaraz said - Thode run kya maar lia, aaj Shana ban rha hai.

Then Baristow got out in next over and was given proper send off by Team India,"

Another user @elonkimaaka advised Sarfaraz to play 100 Tests first.

'Sarfaraz bhai pehle 100 test khel toh le'