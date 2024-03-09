'Jyada Uchal Raha Hain', Sarfaraz-Gill Lock Horns With Jonny Bairstow at Dharamshala

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Bairstow was dismissed on 39 by Kuldeep Yadav.

Some spice was added to the action on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England as the duo of Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan were seen getting engaged in a sledging war with Jonny Bairstow. The incident occurred between the overs break while England were batting and Bairstow was sent packing soon after the banter.

Dharamshala: The contest between India and England got heated up during the third day of the fifth Test between the two nations. Jonny Bairstow who was batting at the crease picked up a banter with Shubman Gill. The latter didn’t hold back. The Indian batter came up with a befitting reply to his English counterpart while Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel joined the bandwagon.

In the break between the overs, the stump mic caught Bairstow asking Gill about what he said to James Anderson about getting tired after he was dismissed by the veteran's pace. In a tongue and cheek manner, Gill said "So, what? It was after my hundred. How many have you got here?" Bairstow wouldn't have seen the counter-question being fired. Yet, he had to chew that.

The English batter departed back to the pavilion after a few minutes and Sarafaz Khan also passed a comment that ‘Thode se runs kya bana diya, jyada uchal raha hain’ in Hindi, which can be roughly translated to: he has scored a few runs today and is jumping too much.

Watching the incident, many internet users came up with their reactions on social media. One user @RAMANJAISWAL03 wrote on 'X' that Bairstow got a proper farewell.

"Jonny Bairstow was unnecessarily trying to sledge Shubman Gill for James Anderson, both Jurel and Shubman gave him back

Meanwhile Sarfaraz said - Thode run kya maar lia, aaj Shana ban rha hai.

Then Baristow got out in next over and was given proper send off by Team India,"

Another user @elonkimaaka advised Sarfaraz to play 100 Tests first.

'Sarfaraz bhai pehle 100 test khel toh le'

Read More

  1. IND vs ENG Fifth Test: Ashwin Claims Most Test Five-Fers; Takes Most Wickets in 100th Fixture
  2. James Anderson Scripts History; Becomes First Pacer to Take 700 Test Wickets
  3. IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: Bumrah Nails Yorker to Remove Wood, India Need 2 Wickets to Win
Last Updated :2 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.