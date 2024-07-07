Watch: Sakshi Touches MS Dhoni's Feet During His 43rd Birthday Celebrations

Hyderabad: Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a heartwarming video on her social media handle where she can be seen touching her husband's feet on the occasion.

MS Dhoni, who is the only captain in the world to win all white-ball ICC Trophies, is celebrating his 43rd birthday on July 7. Sakshi posted a video of Dhoni cutting the cake on her Instagram handle and asking his wife if the cake was eggless.

Sakshi wished Dhoni in the caption saying, "Happy Birthday @mahi7781."

When MS Dhoni offered Sakshi a piece of cake, Sakshi did the same in return and then touched the cricketer's feet. Dhoni blessed her by flaunting his left hand over her head, while the people around them started to laugh loudly. Dhoni also asked if the cake was eggless.

The overwhelming gesture from Sakshi won the hearts of the netizens and they soon reacted to her act by flooding social media with their comments.

The 43-year-old cricketer, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, is known as Thala, which means "Leader" in Tamil. The song played in the background during the cricketer's cake-cutting is from the legendary actor Rajnikanth's movie "Jailer" and is called "Thalaivar Alappara''.

The video went viral on social media within a few minutes and random users started reacting to it. "Sakshi knows how to make us happy. Thank god she handles social media like all of us," bini_bhawani999, a random social media user, commented on the post.

"Happy Birthday to the man:: The symbol of Hope and Inspiration," ivishal.singh, another random social media user, commented.

"When you have many language songs, you choose thalaivar song for thala," sharanya_rams, another random social media user, commented.

Dhoni needs no introduction in the world of cricket and is famous for his calm and stunning captaincy skills on the field in his international and IPL days. On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India bagged the top prize in all limited-over formats. Under his captaincy, India rose to the top spot in the Test ranking for 18 months starting from December 2009. The side went on to win the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the T20 world title on his captaincy debut in 2007.

Dhoni has one of the most inspiring journeys in sports history. From working as a ticket collector at a railway station, he transformed into India's biggest trophy collector, leading the team to the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 as skipper.

The wicket-keeper batter made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.