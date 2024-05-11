ETV Bharat / sports

Watch | 'Sach Me Garden Mein Ghumne Wale Log Hai': Ashwin On Rohit Sharma's Stump Mic Comment

Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin recently suggested that Rohit Sharma's stump mic comment "koi bhai garden mein ghoomega toh (If anybody of you wanders in the garden then)" was correct saying these all are really garden mein ghoomne vala log (People who wander in the garden)'.
India's R Ashwin shows the ball as he takes a five-wicket haul during the third day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala, Satutday, March 9, 2024.(IANS Photo)

Team India off-spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin recently suggested that Rohit Sharma's stump mic comment "koi bhai garden mein ghoomega toh (If anybody of you wanders in the garden then)" was correct as there were such players in the team who played the game as if they were "wandering in the garden".

Hyderabad: Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently reacted to Indian captain Rohit Sharma's 'Koi Bhi garden me ghoomega toh (If anybody of you wanders in the garden then)' stump mic comment, saying, "these all are really garden mein ghoomne vala log (People who wander in the garden)'.

Rohit made the funny comment during the recently concluded five-match Test series between India and England at home to warn his teammates and ask them to be proactive on the field.

The 37-year-old spinner asserted that Rohit was correct in labelling youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as "Garden mein Ghumne vala log." He shared one instance where these two players were not maintaining the ball properly.

Speaking at a promotional event, Ravichandran Ashwin said, "Rohit bolta hai na garden mein mat ghumna. Saahi bolta hain. Yeh log sach mein garden mein ghoomne wale log hain (Rohit told not to roam in the garden. He was right. These guys behave like they are roaming around in a garden)."

"There is a thing in cricket called ball maintenance, I don't know whether people are aware of it. So, whenever you shine a ball, the shiny side is supposed to be kept dry. So, now, the ball is passed to Yashasvi. He will dab the ball with spit and pass it. Then he will pass the ball to Shubman Gill. That guy is playing with the ball and passing it around. I'm like, 'sweat lagayega toh reverse swing kaise hoga ball' (How will the ball reserve if you put sweat on it)."

During the five-match series, R Ashwin made many records including being the first Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket (36) surpassing Anil Kumble, the joint-leader along with Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of bowlers taking the most wickets in their 100th red-ball match, became the second Indian and the overall fifth spinner to bag 500 Test wickets. He also took 25,714 balls to complete 500 Test wickets, which is the second-fewest in Test cricket and was the overall second-fastest after legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan to take 500 wickets.

Ashwin played a huge role in India's dominating series win over the visitors, claiming 26 wickets, the most in the series by a bowler, in five matches.

