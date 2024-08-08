WATCH | Romance Brews In Paris 2024 Olympics As French Athlete Proposes Her Boyfriend

Paris (France): The Paris 2024 Olympics will not only be remembered just for its sporting action, but it has also inked some emotional moments off the field. French athlete Alice Finot added to the list of such moments when she proposed to her boyfriend after finishing fourth in the 3000m steeplechase. The runner clocked 8:58.67 and set a new European record. The first time Olympian missed the podium finish just by three seconds.

Finot proposed to her boyfriend

In a video doing rounds on social media, the 32-year-old was seen running towards the stands after finishing the race where her boyfriend was sitting. She seemed to have a sort of pin on her nameplate which she pulled out to propose to her boyfriend. The French athlete then went down on one knee to express her emotions.

Her boyfriend accepted her proposal and the two embraced in a sweet gesture.

Not the first instance

This wasn’t the only proposal that happened in Paris as a Chinese shuttler, Huang Ya Qiong who won the gold in the badminton’s mixed doubles event was proposed by her boyfriend. The incident happened after Huang thrashed her South Korean rival in the mixed doubles final for the podium finish alongside Zheng Xiwei, the video of which went viral on social media.

The La Chapelle Arena crowd was in awe and the decibel levels in the stadium increased extensively when Liu Yuchen brought out the wedding ring from his pocket and proposed for a marriage. Liu Yuchen walked up to the arena after Huang was awarded the Gold medal in the medal ceremony. Huang was emotional when she saw Liu go down on his knees and couldn't control her tears of happiness.