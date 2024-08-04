ETV Bharat / sports

Watch | Rohit Sharma’s Dummy Charge Towards Washington Sundar To Hit Him Sends Everyone In Splits

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma turned out to be a complete entertainer on the cricket field in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday as he was seen running towards Washington Sundar to hit him. However, it was a fake act from the Hitman which brought a smile to Sundar’s face.

IND vs SL
Rohit Sharma bowled a couple of overs in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. (AP)

Colombo: India are taking on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the R Premdasa Stadium and the hosts chose to bat after winning the toss. However, they managed to post a total of only 161/6 by the end of the 40 overs as Washington Sundar picked three wickets. The Sri Lankan batters were struggling to score runs and that was leading to a dull passage of play. However, Rohit Sharma pulled off an act to entertain the crowd.

Washington Sundar was bowling his over but he pulled off from the run-up twice. Rohit Sharma was fielding in the slips and then he expressed his frustration over the bowler’s antics. Rohit charged towards Sundar acting as if he’s gonna hit him. However, he withdrew from his act and smiled showcasing that it was just a dummy charge. Sundar and Rohit both smiled after that.

Many social media users reacted to the incident and they labelled Rohit Sharma as an entertainer.

Notably, Rohit Sharma also rolled his arms in the match and received a huge cheer from the crowd when he came to bowl. The Indian skipper bowled a couple of overs and conceded 11 runs.

India won the T20 series against Sri Lanka and the first game of the three-match ODI series between the two teams ended in a thrilling tie. The Men in Blue will be aiming to win the remaining fixtures of the series and emerge victorious.

Colombo: India are taking on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the R Premdasa Stadium and the hosts chose to bat after winning the toss. However, they managed to post a total of only 161/6 by the end of the 40 overs as Washington Sundar picked three wickets. The Sri Lankan batters were struggling to score runs and that was leading to a dull passage of play. However, Rohit Sharma pulled off an act to entertain the crowd.

Washington Sundar was bowling his over but he pulled off from the run-up twice. Rohit Sharma was fielding in the slips and then he expressed his frustration over the bowler’s antics. Rohit charged towards Sundar acting as if he’s gonna hit him. However, he withdrew from his act and smiled showcasing that it was just a dummy charge. Sundar and Rohit both smiled after that.

Many social media users reacted to the incident and they labelled Rohit Sharma as an entertainer.

Notably, Rohit Sharma also rolled his arms in the match and received a huge cheer from the crowd when he came to bowl. The Indian skipper bowled a couple of overs and conceded 11 runs.

India won the T20 series against Sri Lanka and the first game of the three-match ODI series between the two teams ended in a thrilling tie. The Men in Blue will be aiming to win the remaining fixtures of the series and emerge victorious.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROHIT SHARMAWASHINGTON SUNDARINDIA VS SRI LANKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.