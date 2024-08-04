ETV Bharat / sports

Watch | Rohit Sharma’s Dummy Charge Towards Washington Sundar To Hit Him Sends Everyone In Splits

Colombo: India are taking on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the R Premdasa Stadium and the hosts chose to bat after winning the toss. However, they managed to post a total of only 161/6 by the end of the 40 overs as Washington Sundar picked three wickets. The Sri Lankan batters were struggling to score runs and that was leading to a dull passage of play. However, Rohit Sharma pulled off an act to entertain the crowd.

Washington Sundar was bowling his over but he pulled off from the run-up twice. Rohit Sharma was fielding in the slips and then he expressed his frustration over the bowler’s antics. Rohit charged towards Sundar acting as if he’s gonna hit him. However, he withdrew from his act and smiled showcasing that it was just a dummy charge. Sundar and Rohit both smiled after that.

Many social media users reacted to the incident and they labelled Rohit Sharma as an entertainer.