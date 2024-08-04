Watch | Rohit Sharma’s Dummy Charge Towards Washington Sundar To Hit Him Sends Everyone In Splits

Colombo: India are taking on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the R Premdasa Stadium and the hosts chose to bat after winning the toss. However, they managed to post a total of only 161/6 by the end of the 40 overs as Washington Sundar picked three wickets. The Sri Lankan batters were struggling to score runs and that was leading to a dull passage of play. However, Rohit Sharma pulled off an act to entertain the crowd.
Washington Sundar was bowling his over but he pulled off from the run-up twice. Rohit Sharma was fielding in the slips and then he expressed his frustration over the bowler’s antics. Rohit charged towards Sundar acting as if he’s gonna hit him. However, he withdrew from his act and smiled showcasing that it was just a dummy charge. Sundar and Rohit both smiled after that.
Many social media users reacted to the incident and they labelled Rohit Sharma as an entertainer.
Just Rohit Sharma being Rohit Sharma on the field 😂😭pic.twitter.com/AaSL6Fo1Mc#RohitSharma | #INDvsSL— CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) August 4, 2024
Rohit Sharma is a complete entertainer in the field. 💥👌#MunawarFaruqui #ElvishYadav #LuvKataria #Paris2024 #GOLD #EndBadGovernanceProtest #VenezuelaLibredeDictadura #OlympicGames #FarageRiots #KimPau— Palash choudhary (@fitpalashh) August 4, 2024
pic.twitter.com/WeYcq4zUDf
Rohit Sharma is a complete entertainer in the field. 💥👌#INDvSL #TeamIndia #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/1KOz053oDB— Avnish Goswami (@AvnishGoswamiSK) August 4, 2024
CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA - THE GOAT CHARACTER. 🤣❤️#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/WmAYI3Bws8— sundram (@sundram94079798) August 4, 2024
Notably, Rohit Sharma also rolled his arms in the match and received a huge cheer from the crowd when he came to bowl. The Indian skipper bowled a couple of overs and conceded 11 runs.
India won the T20 series against Sri Lanka and the first game of the three-match ODI series between the two teams ended in a thrilling tie. The Men in Blue will be aiming to win the remaining fixtures of the series and emerge victorious.