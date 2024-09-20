Watch: Rohit Sharma Annoyed After Kohli Missed Out On DRS; Umpire Wears Sheepish Smile

Chennai: India are completely in control of the proceedings in the first Test against Bangladesh by taking a first-innings lead of 227 runs. After the Indian top order faltered in the first innings, the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 376 on the scoreboard. The pace bowlers then dished out a collective effort and bundled out the opposition on 149 with Jasprit Bumrah taking four wickets in the innings.

India’s star batter Virat Kohli’s struggle continued when India came to bat in the second innings as well. He was dismissed on 17 runs by Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the ball hit his pads and the umpire raised his finger to adjudge him as out.

Miraz bowled the second over of the 18th over slightly outside off and the ball spun back into the batter. Kohli went across the ball to play a stroke towards the leg side but was beaten and the ball hit his pads. The batter looked plumb and so the umpire raised his finger in quick time. Kohli then had a brief discussion with Gill and decided against taking the review. However, the replay of the dismissal was to unravel a shocking phenomenon.

The replay on the big screen showed that there was an inside edge of the bat but surprisingly the 35-year-old didn’t realise it and missed out on taking a review. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked agitated after seeing the replay on the big screen and umpire Richard Kettleborough shared a meek smile after watching his mistake.

Notably. Kohli has been struggling against spin in Asia since 2021 scoring only 499 runs with an average of 27.72.