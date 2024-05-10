Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Recreates His Memorable IPL 2023 Winning Celebration

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The memory of former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni joyfully lifting Ravindra Jadeja after his outstanding performance, securing franchise's fifth, joint most with Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League title, remains vivid for their fans.

Jadeja's remarkable batting performance in the IPL 2023 final will always be cherished and celebrated among all CSK fans. He first dismissed Shubman Gill, a key wicket, with the ball. Then, with the bat, his unbeaten 15 runs off only six balls were crucial, especially his vital 10 runs with a boundary and a six off the final two deliveries of the final over bowled by Mohit Sharma, clinching victory for CSK in a rain-affected summit clash.

After their thrilling win, Jadeja celebrated exuberantly, running around the ground before being lifted by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a recent practice session before their upcoming game against the same opponent at the same venue this season, Jadeja was spotted reenacting the special moment from their unforgettable title victory.

As the flamboyant all-rounder returns to Ahmedabad donning the yellow jersey for the first time since the 2023 final, expectations are high for another outstanding performance. Despite facing GT in just five matches, Jadeja has an impressive track record against the 2022 champions and aims to build on it.

In the previous game against the hosts, Jadeja bowled two overs and conceded only 15 runs while got run out on seven runs off three balls. Jadeja has been exceptional against GT, amassing 67 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 171.79. He has also shone with the ball, taking five wickets with an average of 24.80 and an economy rate of 7.29, achieving his best bowling figures of 2/18 in the previous season.