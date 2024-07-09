WATCH | This Is How Djokovic Shuts Up Wimbledon Crowd For Booing Him In Match Against Danish Opponent Rune

London (England): Novak Djokovic entered the 60th Grand Slam quart-final of his career beating 21-year-old Holger Rune in the fourth round of the Wimbledon. The Serb outplayed his opponent in three straight sets and showcased a dominating display. The star player didn’t hold back his emotions after the game and hit back at the crowd who were booing him.

Djokovic imitated the gesture of playing the violin after securing a victory for his daughter Tara before launching a scathing attack on the fans who were going hard at him during the match. The 37-year-old was ruthless in his play and continued that aggression even after the fixture.

There were loud cheers of ‘Ruuuuunnnee’ whenever the Danish star was troubling the Serb. However, Djokovic made it a quick job to warp the game and won the battle with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in a little over a couple of hours.

After the match, Djokovic came up with a sarcastic good night for the fans who he through were booing him.

"To all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a goooooood night! Goooooood night! Goooooood night!" Djokovic said in the post-match interaction.

The presenter then intervened saying that the crowd might have cheered Rune and he might have mistaken those for booing. But, Djokovic wasn’t convinced by the reasoning and he stated that he has played in more hostile environments and these tricks are unlikely to effect him.

"I don't accept that, no, no, no. I know there they were cheering for Rune but that's an excuse to also boo. Listen, I've been on the tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works. It's fine. It's fine," Djokovic added.

"I focus on respectful people that have respect that paid the ticket to come and watch tonight and love tennis and appreciate the players and the effort they put in. I have played in much more hostile environments. Trust me, you guys, you guys can't touch me.”