WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Breaks Gayle’s Record With Six-Hitting Storm During CPL Knock

Hyderabad: West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran maintained his rich form in T20 cricket with a knock of 97 runs. During his innings, Pooran broke Chris Gayle’s record of hitting most sixes in a calendar year. Pooran has 139 sixes in 2024 so far as he dished out a six-hitting exhibition in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday.
Most T20 sixes in a year— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 1, 2024
139* - NICHOLAS POORAN in 2024
135 - Chris Gayle in 2015
121 - Chris Gayle in 2012
116 - Chris Gayle in 2011
112 - Chris Gayle in 2016
101 - Chris Gayle in 2017
101 - Andre Russell in 2019
100 - Chris Gayle in 2013pic.twitter.com/vKxC0y9TYV
Pooran bettered Gayle’s record of 135 sixes which has been in existence since 2015. Gayle has dominated the list of top ten batters with the most sixes in a calendar year with six entries in it. It was the first instance when Pooran entered the top 10 list. The left-handed batter has represented eight different teams including the national side hitting 139 sixes in 58 matches.
|Player
|Sixes
|Year
|Nicholas Pooran
|139*
|2024
|Chris Gayle
|135
|2015
|Chris Gayle
|121
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|116
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|112
|2016
|Chris Gayle
|101
|2017
|Andre Russell
|101
|2019
|Chris Gayle
|100
|2013
|Glenn Phillips
|97
|2021
|Kieron Pollard
|96
|2019
Pooran has scored 1844 runs this year so far including 13 fifties and is inching towards the 2000-run mark. The 29-year-old broke Gayle’s record in the 12th over of the innings smashing Tabraiz Shamsi on the leg-side for 6th six of the innings. He completed his fifty in 21 deliveries.
Pooran has been showing terrific form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He amassed 499 runs at a strike rate of 178.21. In the tournament, he had hit 36 maximums.
Despite his impressive performance with the bat, he wasn’t able to guide the West Indies team to the title in the T20 World Cup. They were knocked out from the Super 8 stage after defeats against South Africa and England.