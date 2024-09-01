ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Breaks Gayle’s Record With Six-Hitting Storm During CPL Knock

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 hours ago

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran surpassed Chris Gayle courtesy of his stellar knock in the Caribbean Premier League on Saturday. The left-handed batter smacked 9 sixes and surpassed the Caribbean veteran cricketer in terms of six-hitting.

CPL 2024
File Photo: Nicholas Pooran (ANI)

Hyderabad: West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran maintained his rich form in T20 cricket with a knock of 97 runs. During his innings, Pooran broke Chris Gayle’s record of hitting most sixes in a calendar year. Pooran has 139 sixes in 2024 so far as he dished out a six-hitting exhibition in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday.

Pooran bettered Gayle’s record of 135 sixes which has been in existence since 2015. Gayle has dominated the list of top ten batters with the most sixes in a calendar year with six entries in it. It was the first instance when Pooran entered the top 10 list. The left-handed batter has represented eight different teams including the national side hitting 139 sixes in 58 matches.

PlayerSixesYear
Nicholas Pooran139*2024
Chris Gayle1352015
Chris Gayle1212012
Chris Gayle1162011
Chris Gayle1122016
Chris Gayle1012017
Andre Russell1012019
Chris Gayle1002013
Glenn Phillips972021
Kieron Pollard962019

Pooran has scored 1844 runs this year so far including 13 fifties and is inching towards the 2000-run mark. The 29-year-old broke Gayle’s record in the 12th over of the innings smashing Tabraiz Shamsi on the leg-side for 6th six of the innings. He completed his fifty in 21 deliveries.

Pooran has been showing terrific form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He amassed 499 runs at a strike rate of 178.21. In the tournament, he had hit 36 maximums.

Despite his impressive performance with the bat, he wasn’t able to guide the West Indies team to the title in the T20 World Cup. They were knocked out from the Super 8 stage after defeats against South Africa and England.

Hyderabad: West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran maintained his rich form in T20 cricket with a knock of 97 runs. During his innings, Pooran broke Chris Gayle’s record of hitting most sixes in a calendar year. Pooran has 139 sixes in 2024 so far as he dished out a six-hitting exhibition in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday.

Pooran bettered Gayle’s record of 135 sixes which has been in existence since 2015. Gayle has dominated the list of top ten batters with the most sixes in a calendar year with six entries in it. It was the first instance when Pooran entered the top 10 list. The left-handed batter has represented eight different teams including the national side hitting 139 sixes in 58 matches.

PlayerSixesYear
Nicholas Pooran139*2024
Chris Gayle1352015
Chris Gayle1212012
Chris Gayle1162011
Chris Gayle1122016
Chris Gayle1012017
Andre Russell1012019
Chris Gayle1002013
Glenn Phillips972021
Kieron Pollard962019

Pooran has scored 1844 runs this year so far including 13 fifties and is inching towards the 2000-run mark. The 29-year-old broke Gayle’s record in the 12th over of the innings smashing Tabraiz Shamsi on the leg-side for 6th six of the innings. He completed his fifty in 21 deliveries.

Pooran has been showing terrific form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He amassed 499 runs at a strike rate of 178.21. In the tournament, he had hit 36 maximums.

Despite his impressive performance with the bat, he wasn’t able to guide the West Indies team to the title in the T20 World Cup. They were knocked out from the Super 8 stage after defeats against South Africa and England.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHRIS GAYLENICHOLAS POORANCPL 2024NICHOLAS POORAN BREAKS GAYLE RECORD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.