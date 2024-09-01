WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Breaks Gayle’s Record With Six-Hitting Storm During CPL Knock

Hyderabad: West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran maintained his rich form in T20 cricket with a knock of 97 runs. During his innings, Pooran broke Chris Gayle’s record of hitting most sixes in a calendar year. Pooran has 139 sixes in 2024 so far as he dished out a six-hitting exhibition in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday.

Pooran bettered Gayle’s record of 135 sixes which has been in existence since 2015. Gayle has dominated the list of top ten batters with the most sixes in a calendar year with six entries in it. It was the first instance when Pooran entered the top 10 list. The left-handed batter has represented eight different teams including the national side hitting 139 sixes in 58 matches.

Player Sixes Year Nicholas Pooran 139* 2024 Chris Gayle 135 2015 Chris Gayle 121 2012 Chris Gayle 116 2011 Chris Gayle 112 2016 Chris Gayle 101 2017 Andre Russell 101 2019 Chris Gayle 100 2013 Glenn Phillips 97 2021 Kieron Pollard 96 2019

Pooran has scored 1844 runs this year so far including 13 fifties and is inching towards the 2000-run mark. The 29-year-old broke Gayle’s record in the 12th over of the innings smashing Tabraiz Shamsi on the leg-side for 6th six of the innings. He completed his fifty in 21 deliveries.

Pooran has been showing terrific form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He amassed 499 runs at a strike rate of 178.21. In the tournament, he had hit 36 maximums.

Despite his impressive performance with the bat, he wasn’t able to guide the West Indies team to the title in the T20 World Cup. They were knocked out from the Super 8 stage after defeats against South Africa and England.