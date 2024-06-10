T20 World Cup | Watch: Naseem Shah Breaks Down After Pakistan's Loss, Rohit Sharma's Gesture Wins Hearts

New York (USA): Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who gave everything to take Pakistan over the line with the bat, couldn't control his emotions and was seen in tears after failing to score 18 runs off the final over against India at Nassau International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday in their T20 World Cup league game.

Naseem smashed two boundaries and ran a double in the last over bowled by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, but it wasn't enough. Rohit Sharma-led India beat Pakistan by a narrow six-run margin in a low-scoring thriller in the Group A clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The right-hand batter couldn't manage to hide his tears after the conclusion of the match, feeling the earth slip from under his feet. Shaheen Afridi, who was batting on the other end, hugged in consolation but the 21-year-old couldn't control his emotions and broke down. Even Indian captain Rohit Sharma provided a hand of consolation watching him in tears. He walked off in tears all the way to his team's dressing room before the support staff came for the handshakes after the game.

The incident caught the attention of Pakistan cricket fans in a very short period and they started reacting to it on social media handles. "Chin up @iNaseemShah it's not your fault. Pakistan is with you boy," wrote Tayyaba Raja (@tayyabaraja_), a random X user.

"As an Indian I will say that Nassem played some exceptional cricket today. If Pakistani players even performed 10% of Naseem Shah's batting in the last 6-7 overs you guys would have won the game. For me Naseem Shan was the best player in the team today," wrote Alex Dsouza.

"The only player who genuinely tries to play for Pakistan is Nassem Shah. No intent by other players, Only LANAT to rest of the team and management," wrote another user Fifa.

Coming to the match, asking to bat first, India was bowled out for a sub-par 119 against Pakistan, Men in Blue's second-lowest team total in T20 World Cup history. Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for the team with 42 off 31 balls. In reply, Pakistan could only reach 113/7 runs and lost by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler for India with the figures of 3/17, which helped him become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket.