WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Receives Best Fielder Medal From Yuvraj Singh In T20 World Cup 2024

New York (USA): The medal ceremony in the Indian dressing room has become a new normal and the ongoing T20 World Cup has paved the way for the norm to find its way into the team dressing room. The ceremony was held once again after the game between India and USA on Wednesday and Mohammed Siraj won the best fielder medal.

The Indian pacer took a diving catch to dismiss Nitish Kumar in the 15th over. Apart from that, he also took USA captain Aaron Jones’ catch in the match. Siraj beat wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav to bag the Best Fielder award. ICC’s Global Ambassador Yuvraj Singh made a special appearance for the medal ceremony in the dressing room. The Southpaw congratulated the Indian team for entering the Super Eights with three wins on trot and hailed the collective effort from the team.

Siraj was over the moon for earning the award with his brilliant fielding efforts. The fielding coach, T Dilip also lauded him for his agile fielding despite being a fast bowler. Indian cricket team uploaded the video on social media with the caption "A crucial win to qualify for the Super Eight. Another special guest in today’s Best Fielder.”

This was not the first instance where Siraj won the fielding medal as he had won it after the fixture against Ireland. Pant was the winner after the game between India and Pakistan.

Arshdeep Singh turned out to be the star of the show with four wickets to his name while Suryakumar Yadav scored a gritty fifty to guide the team to a seven-wicket win.