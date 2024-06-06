Watch | Mohammed Siraj Receives Best Fielder Medal After T20 World Cup Game Against Ireland

New York: The famous Best Fielder Award which was introduced in the Indian dressing room in the 2023 ODI World Cup is back and pacer Mohammed Siraj won it in India's first game in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on Thursday. The pacer was appreciated for his brilliant fielding efforts and the medal was presented by special guest as well.

India crushed Ireland in their first T20 World Cup 2024 game by eight wickets here after wrapping up the opposition for 96. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya worked in tandem to pick five wickets. Siraj was also impressive in his spell taking two wickets. The Indian side then chased the target with ease courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s half-century and Rishabh Pant’s knock of unbeaten 36 runs.

Siraj also displayed notable performance in the field and was awarded the Best Fielder Medal in the dressing room ceremony by the Indian fielding coach T Dilip.

The right-arm pacer ensured the dismissal of Gareth Delany in the 16th over with an accurate throw on the stumps. A young kid, who wanted to meet Arshdeep Singh and Virat Kohli was called up to the Indian dressing room by team management to be part of the special moment where Siraj was honoured for his performance in the field.

India will play their next game in the tournament against Pakistan on July 9 and they will look to continue their winning run by beating the arch-rivals.