Watch: Mohammad Rizwan Gives Autograph For Fan On 'Release Imran Khan' Poster

Dublin: Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan gave an autograph to a fan on the poster on which 'Release Imran Khan' was written during the last T20I of the three-match between Pakistan and Ireland at Castle Avenue Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

In a series which will be remembered by all Pakistan Cricket fans for their side's first T20I defeat against the minnows Ireland, Rizwan's action caught many fans' attention within a short duration as the video went viral on social media.

In the video, Rizwan can be seen giving an autograph on graphics cardboard for the release of Imran Khan, Pakistan's 1992 ODI World Cup-winning skipper and former prime minister.

On 9 May 2023, Imran Khan was arrested from inside the High Court in Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi.

"Mohammad Rizwan has given his autograph on the picture of Imran Khan. Now it is to be seen when he is removed from the team on the pretext of fitness. Because this is what has been happening until now," sartaj_fazal, a social media user, wrote on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

"Muhammad Rizwan Signed Murashd Imran Khan picture," @ImranPanjab said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan levelled the three-match T20I series 1-1 with a seven-wicket win over Ireland. With a target of 194, the Men in Green chased it down in 16.1 overs. Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78) shone with brilliant fifties while Azam Khan made a vital contribution with an unbeaten innings of 30 off 10 balls at a strike rate of 300.

Pakistan found themselves in a very tricky position upfront as they were reeling at 13/2 with opener Saim Ayub and Babar Azam returned to the pavilion. Rizwan and Zaman stepped up for the team and forged a crucial 140-run partnership until the latter was dismissed at 153/3. Then, Rizwan and Azam formed an unbeaten 42-run partnership to help Pakistan chase down the target.