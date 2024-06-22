Watch: Marnus Labuschagne Takes 'Unreal' Catch, Internet Goes Crazy

Cardiff (England): Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne, who is playing for England's domestic T20 league team -- Glamorgan, took a 'jaw-dropping' catch in a south Group match of the ongoing Vitality Blast in Cardiff on Friday.

The incident occurred during the 10th over of Gloucestershire's 141-run chase when a southpaw batter Ben Charlesworth smashed the full-length delivery bowled by Mason Crane towards long-on. While it seemed that the ball might race away to the fence for a four, Labuschangne took a leaf out of Jonty Rhodes' book to leave everyone shocked.

The speciality of the catch was the distance he covered to reach the catch and the perfection of the timing of the jump to make that stunner possible. After the catch, he was just running everywhere in awe until his teammates surrounded and hugged him for his sheer brilliance on the field.

The video clip of the catch went viral on social media and users started reacting to it within a few minutes.

"I've seen some awe catches in the past in international and county cricket but I have to say I think that is the best I've ever seen. Get in there Marnus my man take a bow," Steven Williams (@steven1984will), a random social media user, reacted on X handle.

"Incredible catch. To watch it live on the ground was amazing. Probably the best catch I've ever seen," John Richards - Adventures in Deep Space (@johnniemojo), another social media user wrote.

"I've watched this catch about 50 times today and it gets better every time... @marnus3cricket this is one of the all-time great snags," Parko (@Parko23), another random social media user, wrote.

"All you can say is what the commentator said, even though it's been said many times, that is one of the best catches you'll ever see," Pete (mentalist) (@mentaliste), another random social media user, said.

However, Glamorgan's joy was short-lived as Gloucestershire won the match by two wickets.

Coming to the match, opting to bat on a tricky pitch, Glamorgan posted 140 for six, with Sam Northeast top-scoring with 46 not out. Timm van der Gugten's brilliant spell (4-1-8-2) put Glamorgan in a strong position early on as the Gloucestershire were reeling at 53 for five at one stage. However, Jack Taylor's brilliant 67, aided by dropped catches, turned the game around.

In a tense final over, Josh Shaw hit a last-ball six to secure an exciting victory for Gloucestershire.