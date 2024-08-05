ETV Bharat / sports

Watch | Kusal Mendis Throws His Helmet In Frustration After Virat Kohli Survives LBW Scare

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 24 hours ago

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka was marred by controversy due to the decision regarding Virat Kohli’s dismissal. The incident occurred when Virat Kohli was adjudged to be out by the umpire but the decision was overturned soon by the Decision Review System. The Sri Lankan team was stunned after the reversal of the decision and the wicketkeeper-batter expressed his anger.

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against India on Sunday winning the second match by 32 runs. Spinner Jeffrey Vandersay picked six wickets in the fixture and played a pivotal role in the victory of the hosts. However, the match was marred by a controversy and it also drew angry reactions from the Sri Lankan players.

India was chasing a target of 241 and in the 15th over, Akila Dananjaya bowled an off-break that spun sharply beating the inside edge of Virat Kohli. The ball hit his pads and the fielding side appealed for the dismissal. The umpire raised his finger but the Indian star batter challenged his decision and took a review. The UltraEdge showed a spike near the bat so the TV umpire overturned the decision considering the ball had taken an inside edge of the bat.

The decision left the Lankan side stunned as they were expecting to be dismissed. Kusal Mendis made his frustration visible by throwing the helmet on the ground. Even, Sri Lankan coach Sanath Jayasuriya also came from the dressing room to discuss the decision with the on-field umpire. The incident also drew a lot of reactions on social media and the netizens reacted to it.

The third match of the series will now be a do-or-die game for the Indian cricket team as they are already trailing by 0-1.

TAGGED:

KUSAL MENDISVIRAT KOHLIOLYMPICS 2024INDIA VS SRI LANKA

