Watch | Kieron Pollard Goes Berserk; Destroys Rashid Khan With Five Sixes In A Row

Southampton (England): Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket but the West Indian batter keeps on producing some sensational strokes The West Indian all-rounder showcased it one more time in The Hundred when Trent Rockets and Southern Brave locked horns. He launched a brutal assault on leg-spinner Rashid Khan hitting him for five sixes in a row. Pollard delivered a game-changing performance to help Southern Brave hunt down the target of 127 runs with just one ball to spare.

Rashid was pretty economical in the first 15 deliveries and he conceded just 10 runs while taking one wicket. But, the Caribbean all-rounder dismantled his bowling figures soon with his power-hitting. He carved an onslaught when the team required 49 runs from 20 deliveries to win and turned the tide of the match in the team’s favour.

Pollard smashed the first couple of deliveries to the cow corner and long-off region. Next, it was a straight six over the head of the bowler on the third delivery and it was followed by a shot over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. The last hit was a six over long-off and the carnage reduced the equation to just 19 runs from 15 balls.

Southern Brave won the match by two wickets to close down a thrilling contest. John Turner was the highest wicket-taker for Trent Rockets with three wickets.

Southern Brave are now at the second position with five wins in the tournament while Trent Rockets are at the fifth spot with three victories so far.