Watch: Ishant Sharma Teases Virat Kohli In Friendly Banter After Taking His Wicket

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Ishant Sharma had great fun with star batter Virat Kohli as he was seen teasing him on the field during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) match number 62nd of the ongoing season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of the match when Kohli, who was playing his 250th IPL game, got a lucky boundary off the edge on the first ball of the over bowled by Ishant Sharma and Kohli said something to the right-arm pacer to start the banter. The right-hand batter then whacked the next ball over deep mid-wicket for a 90-meter six and said something to a speedster again.

However, on the fourth delivery, Ishant bowled a length delivery, outside off, hoping he would edge it to the wicket-keeper and eventually Kohli tried to work it towards the offside, but got the outside edge and Abishek Porel behind the stumps made no mistake as he grabbed a regulation catch.

The tall right-arm pacer was then seen teasing his old friend when the batter started while Kohli was walking off the field. Ishant gave him a good competitive shoulder with a grin on his face after all he had started the banter and the bowler had the last laugh.

Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-getter of the season so far, has been in great touch and was looked pumped up to give another match-winning performance for his team. However, his stay on the field wasn't too long as he was removed on 27 off just 13 balls, before being outfoxed by his good friend Ishant Sharma.

Ishant and Kohli have been friends since their under 17 days. They have played much cricket for Delhi and for India as well. The incident captured the attention of many social media users within a few minutes and his fans started sharing their views on it.

"Be friendly with Kohli and he will make a mistake. Try to sledge Kohli and he will finish you. Ishant knows him well," @cricmmafin, a social media user, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is how sports should be played !! Cheerful banter and Competitive! @imVkohli and @ImIshant - love you two," a user identified as IndianFromThane wrote.

"Playing sports against friends are the best thing to happen. Nothing can beat friendly banter," wrote Alok Yadav. Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB in the innings, with a knock of 52 runs off 32 balls, taking his side to 187/9 in 20 overs. DC have been set a target of 188 runs.