ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Ishant Sharma Teases Virat Kohli In Friendly Banter After Taking His Wicket

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma had a friendly banter on the field when the former got out against the latter after hitting him for a six and a boundary in the same over during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
File: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 12th, 2024.(AP)

Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma had a friendly banter on the field when the former got out against the latter after hitting him for a six and a boundary in the same over during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Ishant Sharma had great fun with star batter Virat Kohli as he was seen teasing him on the field during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) match number 62nd of the ongoing season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of the match when Kohli, who was playing his 250th IPL game, got a lucky boundary off the edge on the first ball of the over bowled by Ishant Sharma and Kohli said something to the right-arm pacer to start the banter. The right-hand batter then whacked the next ball over deep mid-wicket for a 90-meter six and said something to a speedster again.

However, on the fourth delivery, Ishant bowled a length delivery, outside off, hoping he would edge it to the wicket-keeper and eventually Kohli tried to work it towards the offside, but got the outside edge and Abishek Porel behind the stumps made no mistake as he grabbed a regulation catch.

The tall right-arm pacer was then seen teasing his old friend when the batter started while Kohli was walking off the field. Ishant gave him a good competitive shoulder with a grin on his face after all he had started the banter and the bowler had the last laugh.

Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-getter of the season so far, has been in great touch and was looked pumped up to give another match-winning performance for his team. However, his stay on the field wasn't too long as he was removed on 27 off just 13 balls, before being outfoxed by his good friend Ishant Sharma.

Ishant and Kohli have been friends since their under 17 days. They have played much cricket for Delhi and for India as well. The incident captured the attention of many social media users within a few minutes and his fans started sharing their views on it.

"Be friendly with Kohli and he will make a mistake. Try to sledge Kohli and he will finish you. Ishant knows him well," @cricmmafin, a social media user, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is how sports should be played !! Cheerful banter and Competitive! @imVkohli and @ImIshant - love you two," a user identified as IndianFromThane wrote.

"Playing sports against friends are the best thing to happen. Nothing can beat friendly banter," wrote Alok Yadav. Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB in the innings, with a knock of 52 runs off 32 balls, taking his side to 187/9 in 20 overs. DC have been set a target of 188 runs.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024: Rajat Patidar Fifty Guides RCB To 187 For 9 Against DC

TAGGED:

ISHANT TEASES VIRATISHANT SHARMAVIRAT KOHLIRCB VS DCIPL 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.