Watch: India's ‘Wrong-Footed Menace' Becomes New-Ball Bowler, Crowd Erupts In Joy In IPL 2024

Virat Kohli made waves in the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with his playful gesture. The Indian ace batter handed his cap to the umpire and started rolling his arms pretending as if he was going to bowl the over.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Virat Kohli ensured that the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders will receive loud cheers with his playful gesture even before the first ball was bowled at Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the match against KKR. However, even before the action started a playful gesture from former skipper and star RCB batter Virat Kohli added a fun element to the proceedings.

In a light-hearted gesture, Kohli took off his cap and handed it to the umpire. He then playfully rotated his arms as if he was bowling the first over of the innings. The move was welcomed by the spectators with a loud cheer but Kohli then handed the ball to RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj to start the proceedings.

The incident soon got a lot of attention on the social media and a lot of users reacted to Kohli taking on the bowling responsibility. A user named Gopi charan Naik Bukke wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Virat Kohli is the man who made Narine laugh' (sic). Another user named Muffadal Vohra wrote "Virat Kohli The Legend Bowler..!! (sic)."

Kohli has been in scintillating form this season scoring runs for the franchise with consistency. He has amassed 361 runs from seven innings with an average of 72.20.

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

