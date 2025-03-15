Watch: Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Wins Tilak Varma's Heart With Sportsman's Spirit

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) players are slowly joining the team ahead of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Skipper Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Trent Boult are some of the players who have already joined the squad, while Rohit Sharma is currently on vacation and has yet to arrive in Mumbai. Tilak Varma, in fact, was seen playing with Pandya's son Agastya, who shocked the southpaw batter with an incredible show of sportsmanship.

In a video uploaded by the Mumbai Indians, Tilak can be seen bowling to Agastya. Pandya's son, who bats left-handed like his uncle Krunal, was playing his shots against Tilak. On one of the deliveries, Agastya lost his wicket while trying to hit a six.

Following his dismissal, Agastya proceeded to hand the bat to Tilak, who kindly asked him to continue batting. But Agastya's answer left him in awe. To Tilak's shock, Agastya told him, "Out means out," and now it was his turn to bowl. Varma, perplexed, looked at the video camera and said that he had never heard something like that from a child that young, who usually wants to continue batting no matter what.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has assembled one of the formidable squads in the last five years. They did an incredible job at the mega-auction to buy a supporting cast for the players they had already retained. They have arguably the best starting XI and have backups for them as well.

After finishing last in the previous edition on Hardik's homecoming, Mumbai will look to achieve the glory for the record sixth time.