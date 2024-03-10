Watch: Dravid Encourages Youngsters to Grow Together in Motivational Dressing Room Speech

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid delivered a motivational speech in the dressing room for the youngsters after the team won the Test series against England by 4-1.

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid delivered a motivational speech in the dressing room for the youngsters after the team won the Test series against England by 4-1. He advised the team members to help each other grow while playing together.

Hyderabad: India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen motivating the Indian cricketers in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media.

The Indian team was plagued with injuries as they missed the services of some of the key players. This led to youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Aakash Deep and Rajat Patidar making debuts for the national side in the series against England. Safaraz smacked back-to-back fifties in the Rajkot Test while Jurel earned Man of the Match award in the Ranchi Test.

Aakash Deep also bowled an impressive spell with the new ball on his debut Test in Ranchi. Dravid, who has himself played 164 Tests, advised the young guns in the team to enjoy each other’s success.

"For a lot of young guys coming into this group, you are going to need each other to succeed. Whatever you are, your success is tied with other people's success. And that's really important going forward. As a young group, going forward, I hope that a lot of you will play together for a long time and help each other grow," Dravid said in the video.

The Indian team bounced back after losing the series opener against England in Hyderabad and won it by 4-1. Reflecting on the series win, Dravid stated that Test cricket is tough and lauded the team for their win.

"Series like this has to be earned. Test cricket is hard, in terms of your skills, physically and mentally. But there is great satisfaction at the end of it. Winning a series from 0-1 down is phenomenal. There are going to be tougher challenges, as long as well stay tight as a unit, we will be fine,” he remarked.

