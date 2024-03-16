Watch: Brilliant Boundary Save Culminates into Comedy of Errors

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 30 minutes ago

European Cricket League keep serving the spectators some bizarre scenes from the middle and a recent viral clip continued it.

European Cricket League keep serving the spectators some bizarre scenes from the middle and a recent viral clip continued it. The video surfaced on social media showcased a fielding goof-up by a player which cost his team four runs.

Cartama (Spain): The European Cricket League keeps up producing hilarious moments on the field. The competition added one more to their collection as a fielding botch sent everyone into splits.

In a video from the fixture between Independent Cricket Club and Donaustadt is making the waves. Donaustad opted to bat first and scored 147/4 from 10 overs. Later, they restricted the opposition at 133/5 and won the game by 14 runs. However, a hilarious fielding effort in the match became the talk of the town soon.

The incident occurred in the first over of the second inning, as the bowler threw a wide ball and the wicketkeeper failed to collect the ball. The delivery bounced in front of him and went between his legs towards the boundary. However, a fielder showed his best effort stopping the ball just a boundary line and went beyond the skirting after the effort.

He then came running back inside the ropes to collect the ball but a twist in the tale was yet to occur. In a goof-up, the fielder tried to fetch the ball for a throw but it slipped from his hands and went beyond the boundary line gifting four runs to the opposition. "Craziest bit of cricket," the commentator said after the incident.

