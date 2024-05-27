Watch: BCCI Wishes Former India Coach Ravi Shastri in Very Unique Style

Hyderabad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a video elite panel of commentators wishing former India Coach and 1983 World Cup-winning team member Ravi Shastri a happy birthday, who turns 61 years old, on their social media handle.

BCCI shared a video on their X handle, featuring former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, veteran England batter Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Hayden, and Harsha Bhogle. All these legendary commentators tried to copy his commentating style with his signature dialogues.

"Not a toss update but…one legendary and energetic birthday wish for one legendary individual, from his fellow commentators. Wishing a Happy Birthday to the legendary Ravi Shastri," BCCI wrote on their X handle.

The post got attention from cricket fans within minutes, who wished him a very happy birthday with some funny comments and reactions to the post. "This birthday wish for Ravi Shastri is so loud and energetic it almost made my lungs, kidneys, and soul jump out of my body," Sann (@san_x_m), a social media user, commented.

"Happy Birthday to the power commentator, Ravi the best," wrote Swaroop Mishra (@Swarooprm7).

"A true "Champion of Champions". Ravi is truly a powerhouse, a QUIET one when his performance on the FIELD did the talking & now a pretty VERBOSE one to describe others' performance on the field. Happy Birthday, Shastri Ji. Stay blessed forever," wrote S. P. Singh (@spsingh1956).

"legendary cricketer and Indian International head coach @RaviShastriOfc The vibe, the positive energy put into the commentary, especially in the toss time, the whole world, remembering every single match when he presents. Cricket ground during a match. Be happy! Today is the day you were brought into this world to be a blessing and inspiration to the people around you! You are a wonderful person! May you be given more birthdays to fulfil all of your dreams!" wrote Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5).

Shastri, who is revered for his commentary skills, has represented India in both Test and One Day internationals for India between 1981 and 1992. He began his career as a left-arm spin bowler but later emerged as a batting all-rounder. He has also opened the innings for India on many occasions.

Shastri was bestowed with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI in January 2024 for his valuable contribution as the head coach of the Indian Men's national team which saw India registering a couple of Test series wins in Australia, Test series draw in England and many more. Shastri was presented the award, which consists of a memento and Rupees 25 Lakhs, by BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah at a glittering function.