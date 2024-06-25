WATCH | Axar Patel’s Stunning Fielding Effort vs Australia Gets Him Best Fielder Award

Gros Islet (St Lucia): The ritual of having a medal ceremony in the Indian dressing room started during the ODI World Cup 2023 and it has been continued by the team management in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well. The ceremony was staged on June 24 as well and Axar Patel bagged the best fielder medal for his acrobatic fielding effort in the deep.
In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India fielding coach T Dillip was seen addressing members of the team. He started his speech with some words of encouragement for them. He also praised pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for their fielding.
Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma were other contenders to get the award. But, Axar Patel beat them all to get the best fielder medal. Notably, the medal was presented by Nuwan Senevirathne, a Throwdown specialist for the Indian team.