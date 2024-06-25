ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH | Axar Patel’s Stunning Fielding Effort vs Australia Gets Him Best Fielder Award

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Axar Patel is one of the best fielders in the current Indian team and he showcased that in India’s Super 8 clash against Australia on Tuesday as well with a magnificent fielding effort at the boundary ropes to dismiss Mitchell Marsh. India won the game by 24 runs against Australia and secured a place in the semi-final 2 of the T20 World Cup 2024.

File Photo: India Cricket Team (AP Photos)

Gros Islet (St Lucia): The ritual of having a medal ceremony in the Indian dressing room started during the ODI World Cup 2023 and it has been continued by the team management in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well. The ceremony was staged on June 24 as well and Axar Patel bagged the best fielder medal for his acrobatic fielding effort in the deep.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India fielding coach T Dillip was seen addressing members of the team. He started his speech with some words of encouragement for them. He also praised pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for their fielding.

Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma were other contenders to get the award. But, Axar Patel beat them all to get the best fielder medal. Notably, the medal was presented by Nuwan Senevirathne, a Throwdown specialist for the Indian team.

Axar won the medal as he played a pivotal role in dismissing Mitchell Marsh who was looking dangerous on the crease by taking a one-handed stunner at the boundary ropes. The wicket changed the momentum of the game and Australia lost the plot in the chase after that.

India beat Australia by 24 runs and secured their place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma played a whirlwind knock of 92 runs from 41 deliveries laced with eight maximums. They will play in the semi-final 2 against England on June 27 and the team will be aiming to take revenge of the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 where England beat India by 10 wickets.

