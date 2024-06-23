ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH | Afghanistan Players Groove To Dwayne Bravo’s Iconic Song After Historic Win Over Australia

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

Afghanistan inked a historic win in the Super 8 fixture against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 beating them by 21 runs on June 23. The enthusiasm amongst the players was quite high on the occasion and they celebrated the victory with a dance to the music of Dwayne Bravo's iconic 'Champion' Song.

File Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Team (AP Photos)

Hyderabad: The Afghanistan cricket team displayed another stellar show in their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 fixture against Australia, beating the opposition by 21 runs. The team trounced Australia at St Vincent on Sunday and the emotions were running high amongst the Afghan players as they topped one of the trophy contenders for the T20 World Cup 2024.

They were on cloud nine after the historic win and a video shared on social media showcased just that. Afghanistan's veteran player Mohammed Nabi and their bowling coach Dwayne Bravo shared a video on social media where the team players are seen dancing to the tunes of Dwayne Bravo’s iconic 'Champions' song. The entire team showcased their dancing moves during their bus journey and also performed the hook step of the song.

Afghanistan were up against Australia in the ICC events in 2022 and 2023 but failed to ink a win. However, they succeeded in beating the Kangaroos on the third attempt and survived in the race to the semi-final. Many former cricketers and cricket experts posted congratulatory messages for the team.

Australia's five-match-winning streak came to an end in the tournament and also their eight-match winning streak in the T20Is came to a halt. Courtesy of Pat Cummins' hat-trick, Australia restricted Bangladesh to 148/6 in the first innings. Afghanistan bowlers dished out a collective effort to bundle out the opposition for 127. Gulbadin Naib was the Man of the Match as he bagged four wickets.

