When Wasim Akram Proved Himself To Be A Better Batter Than Elite Cricketers Like Kohli, Smith And Williamson
Wasim Akram’s highest individual Test score is even more than elite batters like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fast bowling is an art, and former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was known for his ability to trouble the batters by swinging the ball both ways. Usually, pacers are known for their skills to get the movement of the seam, but sometimes they also possess solid batting skills. Wasim Akram was one such example, and he once showcased his batting skills in a Test match against Zimbabwe. During his knock, he scores his highest individual Test score, surpassing the best scores from Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson.
Wasim Akram 257*
Pakistan’s left-arm seamer Wasim Akram played a knock of his life in the match against Zimbabwe in October 1996. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a total of 375 courtesy centuries from Grant Flower (110) and Paul Strang (Not Out 106). In response, Pakistan posted 553 despite being reduced to 237/7, and the reason behind the recovery was Wasim Akram’s resilient knock. He scored 257 runs from 363 deliveries, smashing 12 sixes during his stay at the crease. Also, he formed a 313-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Saqlain Mushtaq.
The knock also became Akram’s highest individual score in Test cricket, surpassing even the likes of Kohli, Smith and Williamson. With his knock, Akram achieved a unique feat of overtaking three of the elite batters across the globe in terms of the highest individual score in Test cricket.
Kohli, Smith and Williamson double centuries
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli played an impressive knock of 254 Not Out against South Africa in October 2019. His brilliant knock helped India post 601/5 declared in the first innings, and the team eventually won by an innings and 137 runs. Mayank Agarwal also scored a century with a knock of 108 runs, and the bowling unit dished out a collective effort to capitalise on the huge total and eke out a victory for the team.
Steve Smith’s double century came in the Ashes 2017/18 as he smashed a double century in the third Test and played a key role in their win. Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs thanks to Smith’s knock. Australia posted a mammoth 662/9 declared in response to 403 from England.
Williamson’s knock of 251 came against the West Indies. Batting first, the Blackcaps posted 519/7 declared as Williamson scored a double century. Tom Latham scored 86 runs and helped the team post a competitive total.