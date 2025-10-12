ETV Bharat / sports

When Wasim Akram Proved Himself To Be A Better Batter Than Elite Cricketers Like Kohli, Smith And Williamson

Pakistan’s former cricketer Wasim Akram looks on during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22, 2024. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Fast bowling is an art, and former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was known for his ability to trouble the batters by swinging the ball both ways. Usually, pacers are known for their skills to get the movement of the seam, but sometimes they also possess solid batting skills. Wasim Akram was one such example, and he once showcased his batting skills in a Test match against Zimbabwe. During his knock, he scores his highest individual Test score, surpassing the best scores from Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson.

Wasim Akram 257*

Pakistan’s left-arm seamer Wasim Akram played a knock of his life in the match against Zimbabwe in October 1996. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a total of 375 courtesy centuries from Grant Flower (110) and Paul Strang (Not Out 106). In response, Pakistan posted 553 despite being reduced to 237/7, and the reason behind the recovery was Wasim Akram’s resilient knock. He scored 257 runs from 363 deliveries, smashing 12 sixes during his stay at the crease. Also, he formed a 313-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Saqlain Mushtaq.

The knock also became Akram’s highest individual score in Test cricket, surpassing even the likes of Kohli, Smith and Williamson. With his knock, Akram achieved a unique feat of overtaking three of the elite batters across the globe in terms of the highest individual score in Test cricket.