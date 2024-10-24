ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Washington Sundar Takes Seven-Wicket Haul On His Return To Test Cricket After 1239 Days

Pune: After losing the first Test of the bilateral series against New Zealand, India made a decent start in the second Test wrapping up the New Zealand innings on 259. The spin duo of Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin spun the web around the opposition batters with their bowling. While Ashwin is a regular feature in India’s Test XI, Washington was returning to the red-ball cricket after a gap of 1239 days.

Sundar picked seven wickets while Ashwin scalped three dismissals. Sundar’s spell included key dismissals of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. The all-rounder was included in the team considering his impressive performance against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy.

Devon Conway played a knock of 76 runs for New Zealand while Rachin Ravindra played a knock of 65 runs. Mitchell Santner also contributed with 33 runs but other batters struggled to stay at the crease for a long time.